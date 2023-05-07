Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $24.42

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

