Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Lufax Stock Up 6.8 %

LU stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile



Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

