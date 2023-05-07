FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The business had revenue of C$48.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

