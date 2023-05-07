Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Boosted by KeyCorp

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

