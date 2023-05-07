William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

VSE Stock Up 2.3 %

VSE stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

