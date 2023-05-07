Wolfden Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Wolfden Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

Wolfden Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WLF opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.52. Wolfden Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.