Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.77.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after buying an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

