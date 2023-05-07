Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $954.02 million, a PE ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 148.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

