FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Raised by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.