Barclays Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $18.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of BAND opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $292.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

