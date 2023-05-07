BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.