Ardelyx, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARDX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $988.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

