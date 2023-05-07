Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

