Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for electroCore, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

