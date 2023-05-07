Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Boosted by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.86. Nucor has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

