Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $272.63 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average of $307.33.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.