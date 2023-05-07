Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.12 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

