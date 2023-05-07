Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

BRY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

