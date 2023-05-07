Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.38. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.