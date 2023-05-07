Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.62) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $131.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.96.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

