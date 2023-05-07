Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $862,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

