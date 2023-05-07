MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.95.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.