Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,153 shares of company stock worth $2,549,002 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

