Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KMT opened at $26.93 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

