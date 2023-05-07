Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issued By William Blair

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perficient in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.