Brokers Set Expectations for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

