Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Reiterated by 58.com

58.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,916. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

