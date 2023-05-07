The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
MTW stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
