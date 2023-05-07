B. Riley Weighs in on Livent Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Livent Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.