Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

PZZA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

