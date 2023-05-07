Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.9 %

AEMD opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

