Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.9 %
AEMD opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
