Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $95.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

