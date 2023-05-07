Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY23 guidance at $1.17-1.25 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMBM stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $387.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

