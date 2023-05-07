Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY23 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.