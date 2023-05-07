Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $425,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
