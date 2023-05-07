Susquehanna Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $105.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 4.1 %

ALGT opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.