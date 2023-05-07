Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIMS opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,918 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

