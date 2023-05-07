EverQuote (EVER) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. EverQuote has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,995 shares of company stock valued at $167,020. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverQuote by 380.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

