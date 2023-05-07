NEXGEL (NXGL) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NEXGEL to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEXGEL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1067 3666 7855 188 2.56

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.56%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.88 NEXGEL Competitors $1.13 billion $55.94 million 31.72

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NEXGEL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -494.87% -111.50% -26.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NEXGEL rivals beat NEXGEL on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

