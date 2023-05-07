Head to Head Comparison: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.61 billion 2.44 $439.00 million $1.46 7.43 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million N/A $9.30 million $2.19 7.08

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. F.N.B. pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for F.N.B. and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.71%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 29.60% 10.12% 1.28% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13%

Summary

F.N.B. beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

