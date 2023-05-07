Financial Survey: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) vs. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CD International Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $46.55 million 0.78 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

CD International Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CD International Enterprises and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,017.75%.

Volatility & Risk

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -72.56% -47.15% -35.74%

About CD International Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.