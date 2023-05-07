Head-To-Head Contrast: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveVox and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bilibili 0 4 5 0 2.56

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $23.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveVox and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -27.55% -36.02% -20.44% Bilibili -34.55% -44.61% -16.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.06 -$37.47 million ($0.40) -6.98 Bilibili $3.18 billion 2.49 -$1.09 billion ($2.84) -7.13

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

