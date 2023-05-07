Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Financial Comparison

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invo Bioscience and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 120.19 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -37.35 Sight Sciences $71.33 million 6.79 -$86.24 million ($1.80) -5.56

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Sight Sciences -106.34% -45.76% -35.36%

Risk and Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Invo Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

