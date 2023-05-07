CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Financial Analysis

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.27 -$9.45 million ($0.11) -6.77 NeoVolta $4.82 million 9.97 N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -3.92% -6.38% -3.24% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments. The CBAK segment mainly includes the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a wide variety of standard and customized lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use in a wide array of applications. The Hitrans segment covers the development and manufacturing of NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was founded on October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

