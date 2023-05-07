Contrasting National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Health Investors and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 4 1 0 2.20 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.69 $66.40 million $1.47 33.54 MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.18 -$231.58 million ($2.56) -4.02

This table compares National Health Investors and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. National Health Investors pays out 244.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out -54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 23.87% 4.84% 2.55% MFA Financial -14.93% -3.07% -0.67%

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities. The SHOP segment is involved in two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.