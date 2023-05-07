TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 6.2 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.