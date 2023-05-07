EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBBF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQBBF stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. EQT AB has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.