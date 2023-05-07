Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives $59.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,999,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

