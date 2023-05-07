Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 6.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

