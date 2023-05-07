ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $7.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBSFY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.